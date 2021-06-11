Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Get Amyris alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Amyris in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amyris currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Shares of AMRS stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 507.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amyris news, Director Frank Kung sold 4,678,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $69,988,310.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,899.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Amyris by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amyris in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,483,000. 36.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty markets through its consumer brands and as a supplier of sustainable and natural ingredients in Europe, the United States, Asia, Brazil, and internationally. It manufactures and sells products for the health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.