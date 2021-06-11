Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASYS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $9.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,102. The company has a market cap of $139.04 million, a P/E ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. As a group, analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amtech Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

