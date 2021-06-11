Ampleforth 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 Million (AMPL)

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $157.00 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for about $0.87 or 0.00002365 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00062601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003677 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00023036 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.42 or 0.00841147 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00089217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.50 or 0.08368702 BTC.

Ampleforth Coin Profile

AMPL is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 263,084,807 coins and its circulating supply is 181,075,026 coins. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/# . The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Ampleforth Coin Trading

