AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

POWW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.16. 1,326,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81. AMMO has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

POWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

