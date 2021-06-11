AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $41 million-41 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.95 million.

OTCMKTS POWW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,570. AMMO has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMMO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMMO stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of AMMO worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

