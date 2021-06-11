AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis Sells 20,913 Shares

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $2,460,414.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,704,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $120.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $125.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,030.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,715,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,453 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,188,000 after acquiring an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,134,000. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

