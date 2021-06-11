American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AWK shares. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

American Water Works stock opened at $159.73 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.67 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

