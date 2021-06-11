American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 211.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $843,826,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $747,531,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,160,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,506,000 after buying an additional 1,049,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,458,000 after buying an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 18,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.11, for a total transaction of $4,647,645.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,348,020.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,734 shares of company stock worth $15,758,862. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Raymond James upped their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $269.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $272.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.11. The company has a market capitalization of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.23.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.77%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

