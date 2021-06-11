American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Sidoti upgraded the stock from a neutral rating to a buy rating. Sidoti now has a $26.00 price target on the stock. American Software traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Software by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its position in American Software by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 22,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American Software by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in American Software by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Software by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.44. The stock has a market cap of $865.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.71 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

