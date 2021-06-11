American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Software in a report issued on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the software maker will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Software’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of AMSWA opened at $26.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.44. American Software has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.71 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 169.23%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $163,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 22.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

