American International Group Inc. Sells 96 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 4,740.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USPH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE USPH opened at $117.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.97 and a 12-month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $194,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,022. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

