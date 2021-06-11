American International Group Inc. Sells 497 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Lantheus worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lantheus by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNTH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lantheus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $25.79.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.87%. The company had revenue of $92.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 7,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $182,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,719 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,887.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sam R. Leno sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,397.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,356 shares of company stock worth $853,114 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; and RELISTOR for opioid-induced constipation.

