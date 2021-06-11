American International Group Inc. Reduces Position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in AZZ were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AZZ by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of AZZ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AZZ by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $53.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71. AZZ Inc. has a one year low of $28.18 and a one year high of $56.74.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AZZ Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In other AZZ news, COO Gary L. Hill sold 2,830 shares of AZZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $148,659.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,550.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

