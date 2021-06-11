American International Group Inc. Purchases 3,809 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Travere Therapeutics worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Several analysts have recently commented on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.60 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $882.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.40). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 75.08% and a negative net margin of 113.21%. The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $262,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,218,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,289 shares of company stock valued at $888,525. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

