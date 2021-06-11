American International Group Inc. Has $913,000 Stock Holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

American International Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Palomar were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLMR. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

PLMR stock opened at $75.34 on Friday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $121.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.39 and a beta of -0.29.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.22. Palomar had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $49.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Palomar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Palomar from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $890,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Britt Morries sold 3,100 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $196,509.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,300 shares of company stock worth $3,139,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.