American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.11.

Get American Express alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.23 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $167.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in American Express by 92.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.