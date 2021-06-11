American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.24 Billion

Brokerages expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing reported sales of $515.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.43 billion to $5.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AXL. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $12,691,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $7,312,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,695,150 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after buying an additional 672,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after buying an additional 590,701 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AXL traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,710. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.56.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.