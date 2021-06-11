Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameren news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.17.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $85.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.14 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.89.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

