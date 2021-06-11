Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Stock Holdings Raised by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,169,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,971,100 shares during the quarter. Ambev makes up approximately 8.3% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Ambev worth $334,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 8.5% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ABEV traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $3.77. 93,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,153,074. Ambev S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABEV shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

