Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Peak Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 858 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.2% of Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Peak Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,349.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,289.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,503.35 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

