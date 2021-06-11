Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Up to $13.70

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.70, but opened at $14.33. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $14.45, with a volume of 753 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aluminum Co. of China from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 131.09 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 86,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 21,980 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 56,759 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.