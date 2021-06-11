Altavista Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,150 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,075 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altavista Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.2% during the first quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 39,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $352,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 79.7% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $200,987,000 after acquiring an additional 729,537 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 288.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,232,000 after acquiring an additional 98,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.66. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

