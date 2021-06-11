Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,540,076,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $424.04 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.49 and a twelve month high of $425.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

