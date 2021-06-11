Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Makes New $39,000 Investment in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 541,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FNF. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

NYSE:FNF opened at $47.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 577,066 shares of company stock worth $26,034,899. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

