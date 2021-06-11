Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 95.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Cascend Securities boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $188.00 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $173.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Article: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.