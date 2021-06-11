AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Reaches $0.0339 on Top Exchanges

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $310,446.09 and $20.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AllSafe Coin Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

AllSafe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

