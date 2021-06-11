Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Granite Construction worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GVA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter worth $14,610,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after buying an additional 196,764 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,193,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $3,052,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the first quarter worth about $1,950,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Granite Construction stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.51 and a 12 month high of $42.42.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Granite Construction had a positive return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

