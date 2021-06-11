Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 743 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KALU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total transaction of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,643 shares of company stock worth $1,092,887. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KALU opened at $132.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 509.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $50.49 and a one year high of $141.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.67.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

