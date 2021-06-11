Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 21,424 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 21,424 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Provident Financial Services worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other news, EVP Walter Sierotko sold 2,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $70,368.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $50,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

PFS opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.25. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 28.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

