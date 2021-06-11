Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 170,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,812 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank7 were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 527.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bank7 by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BSVN opened at $17.79 on Friday. Bank7 Corp. has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $21.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53. The company has a market capitalization of $160.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.13.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 18.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank7’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

