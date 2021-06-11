Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 18.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,563 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Core-Mark were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORE. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core-Mark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Core-Mark by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Core-Mark during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Core-Mark alerts:

CORE opened at $46.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $47.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.54. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 0.40.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several analysts have commented on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Core-Mark Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE).

Receive News & Ratings for Core-Mark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core-Mark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.