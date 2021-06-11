Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Central Garden & Pet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $51.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.63. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $30.90 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.64.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.