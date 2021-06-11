Alfi, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ALF) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 14th

Alfi’s (NASDAQ:ALF) quiet period will end on Monday, June 14th. Alfi had issued 3,731,344 shares in its IPO on May 4th. The total size of the offering was $15,485,078 based on an initial share price of $4.15. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:ALF opened at $3.62 on Friday. Alfi has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc and changed its name to Alfi, Inc in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

