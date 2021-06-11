Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Insider Sells $271,095.00 in Stock

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,140,729.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

AIN stock opened at $87.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Albany International Corp. has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $92.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.99.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Albany International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Albany International by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

