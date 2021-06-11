Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) vs. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) Financial Survey

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KUKAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Ajinomoto shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ajinomoto and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ajinomoto 0 0 1 1 3.50 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ajinomoto and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ajinomoto $10.11 billion 1.31 $558.51 million N/A N/A KUKA Aktiengesellschaft $2.94 billion 0.90 -$117.77 million N/A N/A

Ajinomoto has higher revenue and earnings than KUKA Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Ajinomoto and KUKA Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ajinomoto 5.55% 9.42% 4.32% KUKA Aktiengesellschaft -3.83% -7.96% -3.08%

Volatility and Risk

Ajinomoto has a beta of -0.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ajinomoto pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Summary

Ajinomoto beats KUKA Aktiengesellschaft on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co., Inc. engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasonings products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK ConsommÃ©, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, SazÃ³n, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients to consumer foods and food service industries. This segment also provides instant noodles under the Knorr Cup Soup, and YumYum names; coffee under the Birdy and Blendy brands; powdered drink under the Birdy 3in1 name; MAXIM products; Chyotto Zeitakuna Kohiten products; and gift sets and office supplies comprising coffee vending machines, tea server, etc. The Frozen Foods segment offers Chinese dumplings, cooked rice, noodles, desserts, shumai, processed chicken, and other products. The Healthcare and Other segment provides amino acids to various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, foods, and cosmetics; sports nutrition products; personal care ingredients; and sterile products, as well as engages in the provision of contract manufacturing services for pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients. This segment also offers Ajinomoto Build-up Film, an interlayer insulating material for semiconductor packages. Ajinomoto Co., Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, an automation company, provides robot-based automation solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Systems, Robotics, Swisslog, Swisslog Healthcare, and China. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes industrial, collaborative, and mobile robots, as well as robot controllers, software, and digital services. It also offers automated guided vehicles and other automation components, including individual system components, tools and fixtures, automated production cells, and turnkey systems for the automotive industry; and robot-based and modular manufacturing cells, as well as support services. In addition, the company offers automated solutions for hospitals, warehouses, and distribution centers; and warehouse management systems and healthcare systems. It serves customers in the automotive, electronics, e-commerce/retail, consumer goods, metal, healthcare, and other industries. The company was formerly known as Industrie-Werke Karlsruhe Augsburg Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to KUKA Aktiengesellschaft in 2007. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Augsburg, Germany. KUKA Aktiengesellschaft is a subsidiary of Midea Electric Netherlands (I) B.V.

