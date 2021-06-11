Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.98. 353,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,256,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AJAX. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

