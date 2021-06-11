Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.300-2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.950-9.100 EPS.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $298.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $293.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. Air Products and Chemicals has a one year low of $229.17 and a one year high of $327.89.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $310.00 target price (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.