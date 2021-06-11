Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) is SCP Investment LP’s 6th Largest Position

SCP Investment LP cut its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 400,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises 5.9% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. SCP Investment LP owned 0.35% of Air Lease worth $19,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Air Lease by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,537 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 267,392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Air Lease stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.52. 1,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,592. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.17. Air Lease Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $52.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.