Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,431 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after buying an additional 54,133 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCF opened at $14.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.80. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.98 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. First Commonwealth Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. Stephens started coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

