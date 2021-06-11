Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 2,793 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 154.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 19.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,416,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,237,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $951,586,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,403,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,822 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,708,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $345,035,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,988,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,662,000 after purchasing an additional 198,017 shares during the period. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.75.

SRE opened at $139.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $140.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Sempra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

