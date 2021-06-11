Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $595,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,225 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of InMode by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InMode by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the 1st quarter worth $260,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $90.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.52. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 1.87. InMode Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $93.91.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. InMode had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $65.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on InMode from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays began coverage on InMode in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on InMode in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InMode from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

