Aigen Investment Management LP Has $486,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,780 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In related news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 70,385 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.45, for a total value of $1,298,603.25. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,885 shares of company stock worth $2,053,803 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.62. Codexis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a negative net margin of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

