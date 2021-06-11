AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AIB Group plc (OTCMKTS:AIBRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIBRF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of AIB Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AIB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

AIBRF stock opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91. AIB Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

