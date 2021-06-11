AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AGNC Investment’s adherence to an active portfolio-management policy, entailing prudent asset-selection efforts and timely adjustment of its portfolio has enabled it to see notable book value growth. Also, the Fed purchase support, stable interest rates and a steepening yield curve are tailwinds for agency mortgage-backed securities (“MBS”). Hence, the company’s notable exposure to Agency MBS will likely provide attractive returns. Yet, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past month. Further, with mortgage rates remaining at low levels, prepayment speeds have increased, exposing the company to reinvestment risk. Further, focus on risk and liquidity management limits prospects of robust returns. Also, a higher hedging coverage ratio is typically detrimental for book value amid a low-interest rate environment.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AGNC. Barclays raised their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $18.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.95. AGNC Investment has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $18.84. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 239.30%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in AGNC Investment by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,623,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,203,000 after purchasing an additional 182,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 664,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,129,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 44,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

