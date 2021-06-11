AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Position Increased by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 218.2% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 61.6% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 669.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

AGNC stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.95. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 239.30% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. AGNC Investment’s revenue was up 712.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a jun 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total transaction of $85,033.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.78.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

