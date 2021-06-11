Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Aeroports de Paris presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Aeroports de Paris alerts:

OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $151.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.90.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, constructs, and operates airports. The company operates through five segments: Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; Issy-les-Moulineaux heliport; and 10 general aviation aerodromes in France.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aeroports de Paris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeroports de Paris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.