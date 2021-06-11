aelf 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $13.45 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, aelf has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market cap of $129.31 million and $13.45 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00110139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00062273 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003704 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00022919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $303.64 or 0.00839191 BTC.

Amp (AMP) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000203 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

ELF is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

Buying and Selling aelf

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

