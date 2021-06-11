Aegis Begins Coverage on One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Aegis began coverage on shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on OLP. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $28.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.98. One Liberty Properties has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.42 million, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.41.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 7.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that One Liberty Properties will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.74%.

In related news, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $166,390.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at $912,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,840 shares of company stock worth $398,244 over the last ninety days. 21.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of One Liberty Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

