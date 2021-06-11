Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) shares traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEGXF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aecon Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aecon Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.69.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.