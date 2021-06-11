Advisory Research Inc. Makes New $948,000 Investment in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 135.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SI shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.29.

NYSE SI opened at $101.18 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 60.23 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.28.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,684,388 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.